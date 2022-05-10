Kylie-Travis’ long awaited wedding plans revealed

Kylie-Travis’ long awaited wedding plans revealed

The couple welcomed their three-year-old daughter Stormi in early 2018 and added a son to their brood in February 2022

Hollywood celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott absolutely wish to take their relationship to the next stage.

According to sources, "It's only a matter of time," before the pair ties the knot.

"Marriage is something they've discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want," the source told Hollywood Life.

"But this isn't a typical situation with typical people," the source continued.

The world famous couple needs to take a lot of things into consideration before getting married.

Travis showered Kylie with love by taking her on a luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The couple welcomed their three-year-old daughter Stormi in early 2018 and added a son to their brood in February 2022.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on a vacation with their daughter Stormi. Photo: Collected
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on a vacation with their daughter Stormi. Photo: Collected

 

