Jungkook faces plagiarism charges for ‘Seven’

Jungkook. Photo: Collected

Composer Yang Joon-young has accused BTS member Jungkook of plagiarising tunes for his solo single 'Seven'.

Yang Joon-Young, Fin KL's 2000 song 'Time of Mask' composer, claims that Jungkook copied a scale sequence from the song.

"We would like to inform you that the claims of copyright infringement regarding Jungkook's 'Seven' are not true," said BigHit Music.

"They are one-sided assertions that do not fit any criteria such as considerable similarity or plagiarism principles," they added.

'Seven' topped the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global charts in just one month of release.