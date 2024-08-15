BTS' Jungkook's first official documentary to release in September

BTS member Jungkook has announced the release of his first official documentary Jungkook: I Am Still.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official account of BTS shared a video of the singer sharing the news with his fans. The documentary will premiere on September 18.

In the brief clip, Jungkook said, "Starting with my first official solo track, Seven, and throughout the promos for my studio album, Golden, I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness. Thanks to all the love that you gave me. Today I'm here to share some really amazing news. with everyone."

After making the announcement, Jungkook added, "For me, Golden was a series of continuous new challenges, the long journey that led up to a long album filled with songs of diverse genres. All the moments I connected with ARMY from all around the world through music and the many behind-the-scenes stories that I didn't get a chance to share. It tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artist."

On Weverse, a note was shared. It read, "Hello. We wish to inform you of the premier of BTS member Jungkook's documentary film. The film JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL will premiere in theatres worldwide on September 18, 2024. The documentary JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jungkook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a 'global pop star' who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the star's heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY."

It also added, "Catch a sneak peek into how Jungkook prepared for his first solo album GOLDEN, scenes from the lively, internationally loved performance at various venues, and never-before-released behind-the-scenes footage of Jungkook's inner-most thoughts —all in his first documentary film."

"Please visit the official website for more details and purchasing tickets. Japan release date: October 4. Please see the information below for booking information by country/region – Global booking starts on: August 21, 2024 6 AM PDT, 9 AM EDT, 2 PM BST; Booking in Korea starts on: September 4, 2024. Booking begins at 10 AM. The time may differ by theaters. Booking in Japan starts on: September 13, 2024. We look forward to your love and support for the film JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL. Thank you," it concluded. Currently, Jungkook is serving in the South Korean military.