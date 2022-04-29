Johnny Depp goes viral for doodling during trial

Splash

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 10:36 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The ongoing libel suit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. But Johnny Depp is now viral on TikTok for a different reason.

The video is from a defamation trial on 26 April. Johnny was seen sketching a drawing. Depp was sitting next to his attorney Benjamin Chew, and we saw Johnny passing the sticky note once he was finished, which appears to show a portrait of a face. 

Funnily enough, the attorney gave him a nod of approval before returning back to paying attention to the court.

The viral video on TikTok has amassed more than 4 Million in under 18 hours, according to Just Jared.

 

