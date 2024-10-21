DC Comics announces Hush sequel announced

Splash

The beloved Vertigo imprint is making a return, as announced at the 'Jim Lee & Friends' panel at NYCC. And a sequel to one of the most iconic Batman stories is in the works after more than 20 years. Jim Lee revealed that he and writer Jeph Loeb are teaming up again for a follow-up to the 2002-04 'Batman: Hush' storyline. 

The sequel will be featured in the main Batman series, starting with Batman #158 in March 2025. This also indicates that current writer Chip Zdarsky's Batman run will end with issue #157.

The original 'Batman: Hush' introduced the bandaged villain Hush, later revealed to be Bruce Wayne's childhood friend, Tommy Elliot. In 2022, DC hinted at a sequel with the release of 'Batman: Hush' 20th Anniversary Edition, which included a new epilogue that left Hush's fate unresolved.
 

Batman / DC Comics

