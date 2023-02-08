'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel in development

Photo: Collected

Sony Pictures is looking to reboot the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise. The new sequel, which is in early development at the studio, will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their roles. Bringing a fresh perspective to the franchise, the script was written by Leah McKendrick, which she developed with Kaytin Robinson.

News of the relaunch comes following the successful reboot of the 'Scream' franchise, 'Scream VI' will be hitting theatres on 10 March.

Released in 1997, the original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' was directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. The slasher film saw four teens from a small seaside town haunted by a hook-wielding maniac after getting into a hit-and-run accident that they tried to cover up.

The film earned more than $125 million at the box office and spawned the direct sequel 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'. In 2021, the franchise got a streaming reboot with Amazon Prime Video's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.