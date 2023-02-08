'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel in development

Splash

08 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:01 am

Related News

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel in development

08 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:01 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sony Pictures is looking to reboot the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise. The new sequel, which is in early development at the studio, will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are in talks to reprise their roles. Bringing a fresh perspective to the franchise, the script was written by Leah McKendrick, which she developed with Kaytin Robinson.

 News of the relaunch comes following the successful reboot of the 'Scream' franchise, 'Scream VI' will be hitting theatres on 10 March.

Released in 1997, the original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' was directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson. The slasher film saw four teens from a small seaside town haunted by a hook-wielding maniac after getting into a hit-and-run accident that they tried to cover up.

The film earned more than $125 million at the box office and spawned the direct sequel 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'. In 2021, the franchise got a streaming reboot with Amazon Prime Video's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.

 

I Know What You Did Last Summer / sequel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1h | Pursuit
Representational image. Photo: Collected.

The understated perks of journaling

44m | Pursuit
Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

14h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

17h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

1d | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

1d | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes
Banking

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank investment as return eludes