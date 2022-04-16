Batgirl star Leslie Grace hints about its sequel

Splash

TBS Report
16 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 April, 2022, 10:55 am

Actor Leslie Grace who will star as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl recently hinted about its sequel plans

Batgirl. Photo: Collected
Batgirl. Photo: Collected

After the success of The Batman, HBO Max and DC Comics' are ready to present the movie 'The Batgirl'.

Actor Leslie Grace who will star as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl recently hinted about its sequel plans.

In an interview with Variety, Leslie shared that the next chapter of Barbara Gordon's life is already in talks, even though the first one has yet to be released.

The cast includes J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon and Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly. Michael Keaton makes his return as Batman 30 years after his first appearance as the Caped Crusader.

The Batgirl movie recently wrapped filming according to the director Adil El Arbi. Details about its release are scant.

Warner Bros. has begun to spread its DCEU properties onto the small screen since the introduction of the HBO streaming service, while still trying to capitalise on tentpole theatrical experience.

 

