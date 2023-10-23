I don’t want to get stuck playing the heroine: Priyontee

If you are keeping up with fresh faces in acting these days, Priyontee Urbee's name must have surely caught your attention. 'Apolap' is a recently released web-film on the OTT platform Deepto Play where Urbee plays the central role.

Directed by Mohammad Ali, the film came out in the last week of August. However, its viewership is still on the rise, even weeks after its release.

Urbee distinguished herself in a villainous role in 'Apolap', which has garnered her praise all over social media, as well as from the local entertainment industry.

In that regard, Urbee believes an actor should be versatile enough to be able to play any role they are cast in.

"I don't want to be stuck in the 'Nayika format' [heroine or female protagonist] format, so I accepted the offer of playing an antagonist instantaneously. I wanted to test my abilities in a villain's role," she said.

Urbee has already started shooting for another movie. However, she is not at liberty to disclose much information about it. She however reassured fans that the movie is being made by a reputable filmmaker and the audience would be highly receptive to it, once released.

Even though she is regularly seen acting in television dramas, Urbee does not, however, have much interest in continuing on the television platform.

She is leaning towards OTT platforms like Bioscope and Deepto Play and other forms of web content. Quite recently, she acted in a web film 'Dafon' which was directed by Kawshik Shankar Das.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

While many actors are more than inclined to act in television, why is Urbee reluctant?

"The television schedules are way too hectic and there is little to no time to prepare. But the web format is free from that. This is what draws me more to web content," she answered.

She is keeping herself busy with web content, but she also feels the urge to present herself more on the big screen as time passes. She has been acting in movies for some time as well.

Urbee has signed up for three movies – two of which have neared completion - 'Onabrito,' directed by Saiful Islam Mannu and 'City Gold', directed by Sajal Azad.

She had also begun shooting for Raihan Rafi's movie 'Swapnabaji', but shooting came to a halt only after a few days. She is not sure when shooting will resume again.

When it comes to full-fledged movies, Urbee has always harboured the desire to act in them ever since she can remember.

" My mother used to take us to theatres as children and I loved that experience. It's always more fun to watch movies in theaters than on TV. Ever since, I've wanted to see myself on the big screen and that dream seems well within my reach now."

Urbee stepped into the world of entertainment four years ago through her participation in the Miss World Bangladesh beauty pageant in 2019. Placed fourth in the contest, her confidence to work in the media rose from there.

"I actually went against my family's wishes to start working in this field. I applied for Miss World Bangladesh without telling them. But being the youngest, they eventually gave in and accepted my wishes," said Urbee.

Urbee is an International Relations graduate from Dhaka University.