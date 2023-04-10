I am yet to become a great actor: Zakia Bari Mamo

It has been some time since Zakia Bari Mamo was seen in a successful film, but luck seems to have favoured her as just last month, not one, but two films starring her were released.

One of the films titled 'Radio', directed by Ananya Mamun, was released on 17 March. The story is based on the historical 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Playing a central role, Mamo has performed alongside famous film star Riaz. She really enjoyed working with him as they also acted together in Mamo's debut film 'Daruchini Dwip'.

"Riaz Bhai has been my favourite hero since childhood. I suppose you could say that I grew up watching his performances. Acting with him is so simple as he is a superb actor. He is a fantastic co-star too," said Mamo.

On the film Radio, she said, "We shot this movie in a rural location along a river in Manikganj. Despite working in a difficult environment, we collaborated really well as a team. Since its premiere, Radio has received positive reviews from fans. Such movies have the potential to serve as documents of history. I'm proud to have been a part of it."

The first week of March saw the release of another film featuring Mamo. Titled 'Ora 7 Jon', this film is directed by Khizir Hayat Khan.

Mamo, who played the role of an Indian doctor Aparna Sen in this film, gave one of the best performances of her career. This doctor, like many other professionals during the Liberation War, dedicated herself to helping those in need and thus liberate 'Bangladesh'.

In a film where seven freedom fighters were featured, Mamo really stood out with her flawless performance. Her portrayal of Aparna broke the stereotypes surrounding female characters in Liberation War movies.

She said, "Portraying any sort of character is a challenge for an actor. I always try to leave a realistic touch to the character that I am playing. It was an honour and a challenge for me to play a doctor in this movie."

"Only the audience can judge how successful I was. But I believe that I did not fail in my efforts. I got enough support from the director for the character. It is a matter of honour and pride for me to have starred in two Liberation War films and the fact that these were released in the month of independence," she went on.

"The two films have actually enriched my career. Although I believe I haven't become a great actor yet, I will continue to hone my skills till I get there," she further added.

Since the beginning of 2023, the actor has been very active. Last February, 'Sahsika-2' was released on OTT platform Deepto Play. Mamo played the role of a victim of marital rape for which she has garnered quite a lot of praise from fans and critics alike.

She will be seen in yet another web series called 'Marquilis' which will be available for streaming on OTT platform Chorki. Moreover, she has already completed shooting for Abul Hayat's Eid drama 'Olot Palot'.

Following her victory in the 'Lux Channel i Superstar' beauty pageant in 2006, Zakia Bari Mamo entered the world of acting with Tauquir Ahmed's 2007 film 'Daruchini Dwip.' She won a National Film Award for her exceptional debut performance.

Before becoming an actor, Mamo was a dancer and won several awards at national competitions. She also holds a post-graduate degree from Jahangirnagar University's Department of Drama and Theatre Studies.