Mamo excited to pair up with Apurba on his final serial

Popular Bangladeshi TV actor Ziaul Faruq Apurbo is set to appear in his final serial drama after a long period of focusing exclusively on single dramas.

The upcoming serial, directed by Syed Shakil, is titled 'Neel Ghurni,' which was produced back in 2019. The 43-episode drama, filmed entirely in Cox's Bazar, features Apurbo in dual roles as a smuggler and a corporate employee.

Zakia Bari Mamo stars alongside Apurba, playing his wife. Mamo expressed her excitement about working on the drama, stating, "Acting with Apurbo Bhai in such a wonderful story was a great experience. I remember the picturesque locations in Cox's Bazar where we shot the drama. I am hopeful for its success."

Reflecting on the project, Apurba shared, "Before this drama, I had already reduced my involvement in serials. However, Shakil Bhai's beautifully crafted plan for this series convinced me to take part. Having Mamo as my co-actor made the experience even more enjoyable. I hope the audience will find it entertaining."

'Neel Ghurni' is set to premiere on RTV on 12 August.

