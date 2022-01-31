Hrithik Roshan sparks dating rumours with Saba Azad

Splash

TBS Report
31 January, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 03:09 pm

The 48-year-old Bollywood hunk will be seen next as a gangster in his upcoming film "Vikram Vedha"

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Photo: Collected
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has sparked rumours of dating after he was spotted outside a restaurant recently holding hands with a mysterious masked woman.

Hrithik Roshan spotted with Saba Azad outside a restaurant. Photo: Collected
The woman turns out to be Saba Azad, a 30-year-old Indian singer.

Saba Azad. Photo: Collected
When Saba was confronted by an Indian media if she is dating Hrithik Roshan, the singer did not deny rather refrained from passing any comments.

"Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," Saba told E-Times.

The 48-year-old Bollywood hunk will be seen next as a gangster in his upcoming film "Vikram Vedha."

Hrithik Roshan as Vedha in the upcoming film&quot;Vikram Vedha.&quot; Photo: Instagram
Hrithik is on good terms with his former wife Sussanne Khan, who is reportedly dating Arslan Goni, brother of popular television actor Aly Goni.
 

