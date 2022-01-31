Hrithik Roshan sparks dating rumours with Saba Azad
The 48-year-old Bollywood hunk will be seen next as a gangster in his upcoming film "Vikram Vedha"
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has sparked rumours of dating after he was spotted outside a restaurant recently holding hands with a mysterious masked woman.
The woman turns out to be Saba Azad, a 30-year-old Indian singer.
When Saba was confronted by an Indian media if she is dating Hrithik Roshan, the singer did not deny rather refrained from passing any comments.
"Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," Saba told E-Times.
Hrithik is on good terms with his former wife Sussanne Khan, who is reportedly dating Arslan Goni, brother of popular television actor Aly Goni.