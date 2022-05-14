Bidya Sinha Mim and Soni Poddar. Photo: Bowner Dighi

Popular actress Bidya Sinha Mim got married in January this year. It has been four months of married life with her husband Soni Poddar.

Recently, I met her at a shooting house. During breaks in the shooting, she talked about her new life and family. So we asked, how is Mim's married life going?

"Married life is going well. All the time I get between shooting and regular work, it is the time we keep allocated for each other. For now, I am living both at my father-in-law's house and mother's house. On shooting days, I stay at my place, and on other days, I stay at Soni's," she said.

Mim's wedding was packed with formalities and traditional events. The actress returned to shooting as soon as possible after her marriage. Soni joined his work as well. He works at a private bank in Bangladesh. But husband Soni was never seen at Mim's shootings.

As a reason behind this, Mim said, "Soni does not like shootings very much. And because of that, he does not come along with me."

After the wedding, several advertisements, TV shows and photoshoot offers came for Mim where she was to show up with her husband. However, Soni was not interested in that at all- which was the reason behind why she had to reject those offers. Other than that, the time miss match was also an issue. The two have been the cover photo of a magazine after the four months of their marriage.

Then how did Soni agree to such glamorous wedding photography? Mim said, "Even that was a difficult task for us. After the photography ended, Soni was relieved. Even though it was exciting for me, Soni did not enjoy it that much."

I asked Mim if Soni is proud of the fact that Mim is a popular actress, or if it is a matter of gossip among Soni's friends. I inquired if he shares these things with Mim.

Mim replied, "We have a beautiful and simple relationship. And even if someone says something to him, it does not reach my ears. Soni is very quiet about these things. I am an actress, and when I am out, fans gather around me and take pictures, but none of this is an issue for him. I am his wife, and that is it. Sometimes I ask him what people tell him about me. He remains silent about it and says "Nothing much".

I asked Mim if she has changed after marriage. She responded, "It is nothing like that. My husband and I, neither of us feels like anything has changed at all."

However, she informed me that she has an account at the bank her husband works at. Many have already heard how it all began and thus she did not want to discuss it further.

Mim spoke about her recent works. She talked about a drama she acted in for Eid and it got released recently. Other than that, for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, she has shot for another drama called 'Moner Manush'. There, her co-star is Mosharraf Karim. Sanjoy Somadder has directed the drama.

Other than that, there are several films awaiting release, including 'Paran' starring Mim.