Parambrata Chattopadhyay ties the knot with Piya Chakraborty

Splash

UNB
28 November, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:26 am

Pia Chakraborty got married to Anupam Roy in December 2015. They got divorced in 2021

UNB
28 November, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 11:26 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Popular Indian-Bengali actor-filmmaker Parambrata Chattopadhyay, often referred to as one of the most eligible bachelors in West Bengal and the Pan-Indian television and film industry, finally tied the knot on Monday.

The West Bengal superstar married Piya Chakraborty, the former wife of popular Indian-Bengali singer-songwriter and music director Anupam Roy.

Parambrata shared the news on Monday across his social media profiles with a heartfelt caption, tagging his newlywed life partner. The couple has since been showered with love, wishes and blessings online.

Born in 1980 in a culturally diverse family in Kolkata, West Bengal, India, Parambrata rose to fame as the fictitious detectives "Topshe" and "Feluda" under the direction of renowned director Satyajit Ray's son Sandip Ray.

He is the nephew of the eminent Indian-Bengali writer and activist Mahasweta Devi and the grandnephew of legendary Indian-Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak.

Debuted in Bollywood with the 2012 Hindi film "Kahaani" alongside Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Parambrata Chattopadhyay debuted in Bangladeshi films with Fakhrul Arefeen Khan's directorial debut film "Bhubon Majhi" (2017). He has also been a part of the ensemble cast of the renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's much-anticipated film "Saturday Afternoon" (Shonibar Bikel).

"Hemanter Pakhi" (2003), "Bhalo Theko" (2003), "Baishe Srabon" (2011), "Hemlock Society" (2012), "Chotushkone" (2014), "Kadambari" (2017), "Anukul" (2017), "Pari" (2018), "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi" (2019), "Dwitiyo Purush" (2020), "Bulbbul" (2020), and "Doctor Bakshi" (2023) are some of his famous works till date.

He made his directorial debut with the 2011 feature film "Jiyo Kaka" (2011) starring Rituparna Sengupta and Rudranil Ghosh. His second directorial venture was "Hawa Bodol" (2013), and under the direction of the Oscar-winning American film- and television-director, film-producer and screenwriter Jeffrey D Brown's 2014 film "Sold", Parambrata debuted in Hollywood.

Pia Chakraborty got married to Anupam Roy in December 2015. They got divorced in 2021.

