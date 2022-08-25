'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

Splash

Reuters
25 August, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 11:19 am

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The premiere of "House of the Dragon" drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of network, HBO reported.

Anticipation for the series, set 200 years before HBO's "Game of Thrones," fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

House of the Dragon / HBO

