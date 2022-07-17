Horror anthology series ‘Ashare Golpo’ streaming on Bioscope

Anthology series &quot;Ashare Golpo&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Anthology series "Ashare Golpo". Photo: Courtesy

The last episode of horror anthology series "Ashare Golpo" hit Bioscope on 14 July.

A total of five episodes of this star-studded folk horror web series were released every Thursday from 16 June.

Each episode of the series revolves around distinct supernatural characters of Bengali folklore.

Penned by brother-sister duo Nafis Khalid and film critic Sadia Khalid Reeti, the series was produced under the banner of Alpha I. 

The star-studded series features Asaduzzaman Noor and Sabila Noor acting in the episode titled "Machhe Bhaate Bangali".

Imtiaz Barshan and Dilruba Doyel play the lead roles in the final episode "Kathure". Popular actors Nazifa Tushi and Khairul Basar star in the episode named "Tabiz".

Ahmed Rubel, Orchita Sporshia and Sushama Sarkar are featured in "Mayadighi". While Nadia Afrin Mim, Semonti Soimi and Nishat Priyam star in "Kakkhamitra".

Due to time and budget constraints, the series has deviated from the script, said writer Nafis. However, he added that the original screenplay will be published in the form of a book and another surprise art form soon.

