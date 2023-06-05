‘He was Bangladesh’s Dylan’

Bangladesh's King of Pop, the legendary Azam Khan passed away from cancer on this day 12 years ago in 2011. Born with the name Mahbubul Haque Khan, he was acclaimed as Bangladesh's first 'rockstar.'

Azam Khan was born on 28 February, 1950, in the Azimpur Government Colony in Dhaka. He passed his Intermediate from T&T College in 1970. Espousing progressive beliefs, Azam was vocal during the mass uprising of 1969. As an active member of the 'Kranti' musical group, he participated in mass music campaigns against the Pakistani rulers.

Then in 1971, Azam Khan directly participated in the Liberation War. He took part in multiple guerilla attacks as a section commander, around Comilla and Dhaka.

After independence, Azam Khan formed a band named 'Uchharan'. The band created a stir in the country's music scene. Azam Khan's songs served as inspiration for the youth, who were still recovering from the aftermath of the war. His lyrics and music offered the youth an escape from all that was going around them at the time.

In 1972, his two songs 'Eto Shundor Duniyake' and 'Chaar Kalema Shakkhi Debe' ​​were aired on BTV and received nationwide appreciation. However, the song which created the biggest frenzy in the country, a song which is still popular today, was his famous 'Alal o Dulal'. The song was regularly aired on BTV at the time.

Azam Khan, because of his persona, had countless fans and touched the hearts of many. One such personality is Fawad Nasser Babu, who played the guitar in Azam Khan's band for two years.

Speaking about Azam Khan's humility, he said, " Azam Khan is a burning example of how one could lead a life of simplicity whilst being a famous star. I played alongside him on stage when he was at the peak of his popularity. The moment he stepped off the stage, he used to switch into an utterly humble person. He was a soft-hearted man. Even though I was younger than him, he always treated me with courtesy and respect. His songs reflected his thoughts on the struggles of the underprivileged and the helpless. He was unique in this regard. I have seen very few musicians of Azam Khan's stature."

Ferdous Wahid, musician and friend of Azam Khan, also shared his thoughts on the 'Pop Guru'. "Azam Khan is a milestone in himself. He was extremely talented and I would say he was the Bob Dylan of Bangladesh. Not only was he an accomplished musician, but also a valiant freedom fighter. Lots of prayers for him."

Azam Khan will be remembered forever through his famous songs like ' O re Saleka, O re Maleka','Alaal o Dulaal', 'Obhimani', 'Anamika', and 'Papri Keno Bojhena' etc.