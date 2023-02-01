'How is body shaming funny?' - Twitter blasts Naseem Shah for 'mocking' Azam Khan after heated moment in BPL

A host of Pakistan cricketers are taking part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and on Tuesday, a rather unusual incident took place between Naseem Shah and Azam Khan as the two represented Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers respectively.

Naseem, Pakistan's leading right-arm pacer, initiated some banter with Azam, son of Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan; but the 24-year-old batter was hardly in a playful mood as he pushed Naseem away.

As Azam walked towards the crease, Naseem followed him and mock-imitated the batter's walking style.

However, many fans believed that Naseem was body-shaming Azam as he walked behind the batter. A fan wrote, "Naseem Shah mocking his country fellow Azam Khan isnt good even for fun sake. Meanwhile Azam Khan makes 12 runs off 4 balls with 1 six & 1 four."

Another fan tagged Naseem. "@iNaseemShah naseemaa, this isn't funny at all," the fan wrote.

A host of other fans criticised Naseem for his behaviour as well.

how is body shaming funny? https://t.co/vVjl6Ef2pX— lyrics B0T (@sanyamstan) January 31, 2023

Shameful to do it publicaly First you heated moment by words Then just to show publicaly you hugged him Until that it was ok but then you body shamed him by action behind him Those saying that it was a joke of two friends then he should have done infront of it 😩😠 @iNaseemShah https://t.co/7mSitTR19t— Ahmad Arslan 🇵🇰 (@AhmadArslan67) February 1, 2023

What's all this about 🤦🏽‍♂️ not good from either of them 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/41XqNv1kzq— Aces Middle East (@Aces_sports) February 1, 2023

Naseem is an integral member of the Pakistan men's team across all three formats of the game. Azam, meanwhile, has played in three T20Is so far, with his last appearance coming in July 2021 against West Indies.

Azam has played 100 T20s so far across all matches (international, domestic and franchise leagues), scoring 1,962 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.64.

Following the BPL, the duo will be next seen in action in the Pakistan Super League, the country's premier T20 league. The eighth season of the league will begin on February 13. While Naseem represents the Quetta Gladiators in the league, Azam will be appearing for the Islamabad United. Interestingly, the duo had played together for the Gladiators till 2021 when Azam left the franchise for Islamabad.