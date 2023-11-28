PCB waives off 50% match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag on bat

Sports

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

PCB waives off 50% match fee fine imposed on Azam for displaying Palestine flag on bat

PCB completely waived off the 50 per cent match fee fine it had imposed on Azam Khan for displaying the Palestine flag.

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: GT20
Photo: GT20

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday completely waived off the 50 per cent match fee fine it had imposed on Azam Khan for displaying the Palestine flag on his bat during the ongoing National T20 Championships here.

Azam, the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, was fined 50 per cent of his match fee by the PCB match referee two days back after he refused to remove the Palestine flag sticker from his bat.

The wicketkeeper-batter was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an umpire during a Match.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The PCB did not give any reason for completely waiving off the fine nor did it explain whether Azam had agreed to take off the sticker from his bat for the remaining matches of the tournament.

"Azam Khan's 50 per cent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board," the PCB said in a brief release.

"The Karachi Whites wicketkeeper-batter was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for being found guilty of committing a level-I offence during his side's National T20 Cup 2023-24 match against Lahore Blues at National Bank Stadium, Karachi."

As per ICC rules, players and team officials are not permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their equipment unless approved in advance by both player or team official's cricket association and PCB Cricket Operations Department.

The fine led to a furore on social media with cricket fans and people criticising the Board for imposing the fine.

The match in which Azam was fined was televised live. He was playing for the Karachi Whites against Lahore Blues.

Azam has not played for the national team since 2021 but is a well-known figure in Pakistan cricket circles due to his big hitting abilities in T20 format and is also a regular on the franchise cricket circuits worldwide.

During the recent ODI World Cup in India, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan had also tweeted in support of the Palestine people in Gaza but escaped any fine from the ICC which said it was his personal opinion.

Cricket

Azam Khan / Pakistan Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

2h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

3h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

4h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

1h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

3h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

7h | TBS World