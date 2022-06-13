HBO wraps filming of The Last of Us

13 June, 2022, 10:30 am
‘The Last of Us’ is expected to release in 2023

The live-action adaptation of 'The Last of Us' has wrapped filming. 

The announcement was made by the writer of the show Craig Mazin, best known for writing Chernobyl, on Twitter. 

The HBO series is based on the popular post-apocalyptic video game of the same name. The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller, Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller and Anna Torv as Tess. 

'The Last of Us' is expected to release in 2023. 

