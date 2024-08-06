HBO Max teases The Last of Us 2

HBO Max has released the first glimpse at the 2024-25 lineup of releases in a teaser, which compiled numerous highly anticipated shows.

The highlights included teasers for 'The White Lotus season 3', 'And Just Like That... season 3', and the anticipated show, 'The Last of Us season 2', which all set to premiere in 2025.

The teaser included a new gripping scene from 'The Last of Us,' featuring Catherine O'Hara's mysterious character questioning Joel (Pedro Pascal), "Did you hurt her?" Joel, with tears in his eyes, replies, "I saved her," seemingly referring to Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Fans of the video game will recognize this line, which Joel originally says to his brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna in the first season.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of upcoming releases such as, 'Dune: Prophecy', 'The Penguin', and more.