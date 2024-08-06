HBO Max teases The Last of Us 2

Splash

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:25 am

Related News

HBO Max teases The Last of Us 2

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:25 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

HBO Max has released the first glimpse at the 2024-25 lineup of releases in a teaser, which compiled numerous highly anticipated shows. 

The highlights included teasers for 'The White Lotus season 3', 'And Just Like That... season 3', and the anticipated show, 'The Last of Us season 2', which all set to premiere in 2025. 

The teaser included a new gripping scene from 'The Last of Us,' featuring Catherine O'Hara's mysterious character questioning Joel (Pedro Pascal), "Did you hurt her?" Joel, with tears in his eyes, replies, "I saved her," seemingly referring to Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Fans of the video game will recognize this line, which Joel originally says to his brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna in the first season.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The teaser also gave a glimpse of upcoming releases such as, 'Dune: Prophecy', 'The Penguin', and more.

HBO Max / Last of Us 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos