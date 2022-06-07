Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts in Windsor, Britain 4 June, 2022. Misan Harriman/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday.

In the picture taken at a Birthday picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Lilibet is seen smiling in a powder blue dress.

On Friday. (3 June) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance in Britain together and attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, 3 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet in honour of the Queen.

The pair welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on 6 May, 2019.