Harry and Meghan release Lilibet's first birthday photo
On Friday. (3 June) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance in Britain together and attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday.
In the picture taken at a Birthday picnic at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Lilibet is seen smiling in a powder blue dress.
On Friday. (3 June) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance in Britain together and attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet in honour of the Queen.
The pair welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on 6 May, 2019.