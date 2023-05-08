Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuts at $114 million at the box-office

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:18 pm

Related News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuts at $114 million at the box-office

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuted at $114 million at the domestic box office, while Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra is declared a flop.

Hindustan Times
08 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 01:18 pm
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Photo: Collected
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Photo: Collected

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started off with a solid start at the domestic box office. The James Gunn film, which is also the conclusion of the franchise, has minted a whopping $114 million in its domestic box-office weekend in the U.S.

This impressive box-office debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on its opening day has now become the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, just behind the recent release, The Super Mario Bros. movie with $146 million. 

Interesting to note here that despite expectations, Vol. 3 didn't cross the box office figures of Vol. 2, which debuted  $146 million in 2017. Still, it is a significant jump from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, which had minted $94 million in 2014.

The upcoming week is crucial to the performance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will decide whether its impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes helps the franchise to conclude on a high note. The Super Mario Bros is highest-grossing film of the year so far with a domestic box-office tally at $518 million and $1.15 billion globally.

 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 / box-office / The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

2h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

3h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

5h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

19h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

21h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

20h | TBS Face to Face
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46