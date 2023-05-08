Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 debuts at $114 million at the box-office

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has started off with a solid start at the domestic box office. The James Gunn film, which is also the conclusion of the franchise, has minted a whopping $114 million in its domestic box-office weekend in the U.S.

This impressive box-office debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on its opening day has now become the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, just behind the recent release, The Super Mario Bros. movie with $146 million.

Interesting to note here that despite expectations, Vol. 3 didn't cross the box office figures of Vol. 2, which debuted $146 million in 2017. Still, it is a significant jump from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, which had minted $94 million in 2014.

The upcoming week is crucial to the performance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will decide whether its impressive 81% Rotten Tomatoes helps the franchise to conclude on a high note. The Super Mario Bros is highest-grossing film of the year so far with a domestic box-office tally at $518 million and $1.15 billion globally.