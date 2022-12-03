Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer out, fans say ‘this movie will be epic’

Guardians of the Galaxy are back for one last adventure. At the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, this year, one of the main events kicked off with the panel on Disney's Marvel Studios, anticipating more upcoming adventures for the franchise's Phase 5. The final entry into the Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3 will also mark director James Gunn's departure from the MCU, and is all set for a 2023 summer theatrical release on 5 May. Now, the first official trailer of the film is out.

In the trailer, we spot Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) who is now associated with the Ravagers, now finally trying to come up with an explanation to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) that the Gamora he's in love with is no longer here. Together with Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) they are headed towards an unknown territory across the universe, into a planet which has human-like inhabitants with animal faces.The teaser arrives shortly after the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, that gave us a glimpse of actor Kevin Bacon, a new entrant to the MCU. The holiday special also revealed that Mantis is actually Quill's sister, and Kurt Russell's Ego is the father.

Okay, when the trailer alone has me openly weeping...



I know I'm not prepared for this one#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3pic.twitter.com/Y9mb0bOfpS— Austin Wilden (SOLIDARITY FOREVER) (@WC_WIT) December 1, 2022

Everything about #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 looks absolutely fantastic. That was a perfect trailer, showcasing all the fun of the Guardians, as well as just being full of emotion. May 5th can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/140X9Wj6yo— Tim Geraci (@TimG311) December 2, 2022

Fans reacted to the trailer, flooding Twitter with the hashtag #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3. One user tweeted, "It's definitely going to be the best trilogy in the MCU." Another wrote, "Man! This trailer was epic. The movie is going to be epic. I am happy for both Marvel and DC." A fan gushed, "Okay, when the trailer alone has me openly weeping...I know I'm not prepared for this one."

While another said, "Everything about #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 looks absolutely fantastic. That was a perfect trailer, showcasing all the fun of the Guardians, as well as just being full of emotion. May 5th can't come soon enough."