Star-Lord and Gamora reunite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

Splash

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 11:04 am

Related News

Star-Lord and Gamora reunite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 11:04 am
Star-Lord and Gamora reunite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

A brand-new trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', debuted during Sunday's Super Bowl, showed the whole gang back together. 

This trailer marked the first time Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

In the teaser, the Guardians are setting out for one final mission against the High Evolutionary.
The party will journey throughout the galaxy in an effort to preserve the cosmos.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Elizabeth Debicki, are amongst the returning cast members. Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog are the newcomers to the franchise.

James Gunn is supervising post-production on the most recent 'Guardians' movie, which he confirms will be the final solo picture for the adored ensemble of extraterrestrial heroes.

"This is the end of that story. I'm sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies," Gunn confirmed at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release in theaters on 5 May.
 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1h | Panorama
We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

21h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

1d | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

13h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

14h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

15h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed