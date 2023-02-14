Star-Lord and Gamora reunite in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer

A brand-new trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3', debuted during Sunday's Super Bowl, showed the whole gang back together.

This trailer marked the first time Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

In the teaser, the Guardians are setting out for one final mission against the High Evolutionary.

The party will journey throughout the galaxy in an effort to preserve the cosmos.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Elizabeth Debicki, are amongst the returning cast members. Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog are the newcomers to the franchise.

James Gunn is supervising post-production on the most recent 'Guardians' movie, which he confirms will be the final solo picture for the adored ensemble of extraterrestrial heroes.

"This is the end of that story. I'm sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies," Gunn confirmed at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is set to release in theaters on 5 May.

