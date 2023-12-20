Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach tie the knot after 12 years of dating

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 03:07 pm

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Photo: Collected
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Photo: Collected

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach tied the knot after 12 years of dating. The pair got married in New York City Hall, an insider told PEOPLE.

Greta and Noah met while they filmed the movie Greenberg in 2010. They started dating in 2011. The couple co-wrote the Barbie screenplay.

In an interview with Elle UK published in July, they announced that they had welcomed a second child. "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," the Lady Bird director said.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Harold Ralph Gerwig Baumbach, in March 2019.

Noah told Vogue that December why he likes to work alongside Greta. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot," he told the outlet.

Greta and Noah were nominated for Oscars in 2020 – Noah for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Marriage Story, and Greta for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women. At the time, as the couple walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards, Noah told ABC's Tamron Hall that his now wife made him a "better person and a better writer."

"When we write together, I'm always trying to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed," he said.

Greta Gerwig / Greta Gerwig marriage / Barbie

