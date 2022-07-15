GOT spinoff House of the Dragon reveals more

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 09:18 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As per an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Game of Thrones spinoff series is set to have leading roles come from the most unconventional places. Emma D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who was described by showrunner Ryan Condal as the "most important role in the show, in many ways." EW also released a glut of pictures showing the cast in full garb in addition to revealing newer cast members.

This is a new revelation and welcome news for die hard fans of the books who know that Westeros wasn't simply won by men of the Targaryen dynasty and their dragons, the women of the nobel house played instrumental roles in politicking and securing alliances amongst the high lords of the continent they seek to invade and rule.

The images shared by the production of the prequel series shows the updated Iron Throne, which now more closely reflects the description laid out in the Song of Ice and Fire novels.

House of the Dragon is slated to start streaming on HBO on 21 August.

 

