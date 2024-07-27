Galaxy of stars at Paris Olympics red carpet

The Paris Olympics began with a stylish twist as stars gathered for the Prelude to the Olympics event at Fondation Louis Vuitton. Ahead of Friday's opening ceremony, A-listers like Charlize Theron and Zendaya, alongside athletes Serena Williams and LeBron James, dazzled in chic couture.

The Prelude, celebrating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, saw luminaries such as LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, NBCUniversal chairman Brian Roberts, Grammy-winner Pharrell Williams, and Vogue's Anna Wintour in attendance. Co-hosted by Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía, and Omar Sy, the event featured games like table tennis, foosball, and archery, plus interactive installations by Pharrell. Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert provided delicacies, with cocktails by Moët Hennessy, marking a glamorous start to the Olympic festivities.
 

