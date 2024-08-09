No food on most days, no money to buy javelin: Arshad Nadeem's story is greater than his historic gold at Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem's 92.97m javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 is a momentous achievement in the history of athletics. By surpassing the 16-year-old Olympic record of 90.57m by 2.40m, Nadeem delivered a performance that will be remembered as one of the greatest in Olympic javelin history. His final attempt was especially impressive; despite being exhausted and already having secured a historic gold medal—Pakistan's first in individual Olympic sports—Nadeem managed to throw 91.79m. This distance was 2.34m longer than the best throw of second-place Neeraj Chopra, who had achieved 89.45m in his second attempt.

Nadeem's journey to this remarkable achievement is a testament to his perseverance and the extraordinary hurdles he has overcome. His path to Olympic glory was fraught with challenges, from financial struggles to physical injuries, yet he managed to turn these obstacles into stepping stones for success.

During the Paris Olympics, Nadeem was the only one of the seven Pakistani athletes whose air tickets were sponsored by their government. This marked a significant change from his experience in Tokyo, where he did not receive any governmental support for his travel. With only a few months remaining before the Paris Games, Nadeem faced a pressing need for a new javelin. His old equipment had become practically unusable, and his social media appeal for help garnered widespread attention. The response was overwhelming, including support from Neeraj Chopra, which helped Nadeem secure the necessary equipment and resources for his training and competition.

Before his rise in javelin throw, Nadeem explored other sports such as cricket, football, hockey, and kabaddi. His eventual focus on javelin throw was driven by a combination of personal interest and necessity. Training in his own backyard in Khanewal, Punjab, due to a lack of standard facilities, Nadeem's commitment to the sport was evident despite the considerable obstacles he faced. Growing up in a family that struggled financially, with his father Muhammad Ashraf being the sole breadwinner, sports were a luxury that seemed out of reach. Yet, Nadeem's determination allowed him to pursue his dreams against the odds.

His physical struggles were equally daunting. Nadeem has experienced significant issues with his knees and shoulders throughout his career. He has undergone multiple surgeries, with the most recent one in February of the current year. There were genuine concerns about whether he would be able to compete at the Paris Olympics, let alone secure a medal. Nevertheless, his resilience and determination were unwavering, allowing him to overcome these challenges and deliver an outstanding performance.

Nadeem's achievements at the Paris Olympics are a continuation of his impressive track record. He won a silver medal at the World Championships last year and made history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning gold with a throw of 90.18m. This victory was particularly notable as it marked the first time an Asian athlete had breached the 90m mark in javelin throw, outpacing even Neeraj Chopra. His performance at the Paris Olympics was a testament to his continued excellence and improvement.

In the lead-up to the Paris Games, Nadeem qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m, which was impressive but overshadowed by Chopra's massive throw of 89.34m. Despite this, Nadeem's performance in the finals was nothing short of spectacular. His throws of 92.97m and 91.79m were not only remarkable feats of athletic prowess but also symbolized his ability to perform under pressure and exceed expectations.

The conditions in Paris, in contrast to the sweltering heat of his training environment, likely felt more manageable for Nadeem. His ability to adapt and thrive in different conditions underscores his versatility and mental toughness. The celebration of his victory back home, where his family, friends, and village expressed immense pride, highlighted the profound impact of his achievement. Nadeem's parents and community were overjoyed by his success, which was celebrated with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' and the distribution of sweets.

Nadeem's journey from a small village in Pakistan to Olympic gold is an inspiring narrative of overcoming adversity. His success has not only brought personal satisfaction but also national pride. His performance in Paris is a testament to his dedication and the support he eventually received, demonstrating that extraordinary achievements are possible even when faced with significant challenges.

Nadeem's confidence in his ability to improve upon his Olympic record and his continued ambition for future events only reinforce his status as a pioneering figure in javelin throw. His story is a powerful example of how dedication, resilience, and a bit of support can lead to remarkable accomplishments. As he continues to break barriers and inspire others, Arshad Nadeem's legacy in athletics and his contribution to the sport and his country will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.