Amid India-Pakistan tension, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem show how it's done

It took decades, but history was made when individual athletes from India and Pakistan secured the top two spots on the podium for the first time. Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, fierce rivals on the field and friends off it, claimed gold and silver respectively in the men's javelin final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Neeraj, the favorite, fell short of defending his title, there was no one he would have preferred to come second to than his friend from across the border, Arshad.

Neeraj and Arshad may share a burning desire for greatness and the quest to be No. 1, but their paths and circumstances couldn't be more different. Neeraj hails from a country where javelin has practically become a national sport, thanks to his historic Olympic gold in Tokyo three years ago. Since that victory, millions of Indians have eagerly followed every 'Neeraj event' whether it's the Diamond League or the World Athletic Championships. On the other hand, Arshad represents a country that sent just seven athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympics – 113 fewer than India. Yet, his record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters placed Pakistan ten spots above India in the Paris 2024 points table.

Arshad's journey has been a struggle for support. Until a few months ago, he couldn't even afford a new javelin, as sponsors in Pakistan turned him down repeatedly. In contrast, Neeraj, already an Olympic champion, publicly appealed for support for Arshad. Today, Arshad has become Pakistan's first track and field gold medalist and the nation's first Olympic champion since 1984. Despite their different backgrounds, Neeraj and Arshad have developed a deep mutual respect. Arshad was full of praise for Neeraj after his gold in Tokyo, and in Paris, despite his own disappointment, Neeraj openly admitted that Arshad was the better athlete that night.

Their friendship goes back several years; The first time they came face-to-face was at the 2016 Junior World Athletics, but it was at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where they first stood side by side on the podium – Neeraj with silver, and Arshad gold. Yet, more than the medals, it was the sight of them draping their respective national flags around each other that left a lasting impression. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger.