Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 2

Still finding it difficult to put that pesky phone down and do something else? Back again to save you from yourself as you doom-scroll to death, here is the second installment of fun websites to click onto and give your brain cells a much needed stretch. We have websites that predict the future to platforms that allow you to develop your fashion sense. Read on to find out which one tickles your imagination.

Unwind with Unscreen

Unscreen is your one-stop video background removal solution. This tool is a video editor's dream come true. Before this editors relied on rotoscoping – which meant spending hours cutting each picture frame and putting everything in order against the desired background – or with a green screen. Setting up the actual green screen, shooting the video, and then processing it with a new background was also time-consuming.

Unscreen is the automated solution that removes video backdrops in minutes, rendering rotoscoping and green screens obsolete. Its structure is based on the most recent breakthroughs in AI technology. It can be utilized by both expert and novice video editors. Its simple interface and functionality require no prior knowledge or extensive resources to operate. All you need is a reliable internet connection, a laptop, and, of course, a video to process.

Mixkit is a free video clip, music track, sound effect, and video template gallery. They painstakingly pick films, soundtracks, and templates from some of the world's most outstanding creators, all of which are freely available. Their free library is rapidly expanding, with new video assets added every week!

You will always be able to discover the ideal high-quality item to download and utilize in your project. No registration or sign-up is necessary to get as many films, audio, and templates as you need.

Travel to the future with 2050.earth

Want to travel to the future? With 2050.earth you can do just that, and all from the comfort of your own home. No need for well-timed wormholes in the space time continuum, just click on to 2050.earth, and like something out of Minority Report, the website greets you with a futuristic, rotating hologram of earth. Startling infrastructures like floating high-rise in Dubai, a human relationships museum in Moscow, the entire world shifting to secure energy are forecasted in this mind boggling website.

Earth 2050 contains two major pages, each of which is organized differently. On desktop computers, the Map loads by default, while smartphones and tablets see the less-demanding Feed. In the center of the screen, there is a Map-Feed toggle. The Map's circles indicate locations where someone has left a forecast. If the circle is white, the predictions about the location are text-based; if the circle is yellow, the predictions include illustrations.

Tailornova is tailoring to your taste

Tailornova is a patent-pending online fashion design software that allows you to create an unlimited number of designs more easily and quickly than ever before. Visualize your designs in 3D and instantly generate custom-fitted patterns.

From sketches to 3D samples to patterns, instant smart fashion design templates enable you to generate unique designs in seconds with a single click. They allow you to see 3D clothing prototypes, flat sketches, and made-to-measure sewing patterns before downloading, cutting, and sewing. It all starts with your body and measurements. You can create your own accurate 3D FitModel to imitate any figure, dimensions, height, or body shape. Customizing the 3D FitModel allows for the automatic development and customization of an unlimited number of designs and Made-To-Measure patterns in seconds, effortlessly, and precisely.

Play around with Podcastle

Podcasts are popular right now, and they're an excellent way to communicate with stakeholders, whether they're consumers, coworkers, suppliers, or the industry as a whole. Podcastle is an online creation tool that has been developed using AI-powered features to make it simpler to create expert-sounding podcasts, along with supporting other audio projects.

Podcastle's major objective is to democratize access to broadcast storytelling by providing simple, professional-quality tools that are also enjoyable to use. This is podcasting for non-experts, but the quality is on par with more glitzy and expensive productions. Put that phone down and hop on to Podcastle and tinker about till you find your voice.