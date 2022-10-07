Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

Videos, memes and pictures blur past your eyes as you swipe through your phone at break-neck speed – nothing really catches your attention – but the doom-scrolling does not cease. Here to get you to shrug off the scrolling monkey on your back is the third edition of the list of fun websites. This time the list includes websites that guide you through obscure movies and series to websites that will let you learn the tricks of videography!

Find list of great movies to watch on Agoodmovietowatch

This is a recommendation website, not a streaming one. The content on Agoodmovietowatch is handpicked from every streaming service across every genre and curated for every mood. If scouring through undiscovered movies and series is your thing, then this website is the perfect pit stop.

The selections are highly rated with at least a 70% user score combined with a 70% critic approval score. Which means even if they are not highly acclaimed, they still make for a great watch. The other great aspect of Agoodmovietowatch is that you might find a completely unknown series that will become your go-to unwinding watch.

Glimpse into the future with Futuretimeline

William James Fox, a London-based futurist and writer, launched Futuretimeline in 2008. The website started its journey as a comparatively small website without much traction. In its nascent stage, it contained a brief list of future predictions.

However, the website has since grown exponentially to include lengthy and detailed timelines. You can go from the present day, to the next century and beyond. And if you really want to jump ahead, you may even take a look at the end of the universe itself!

The website turned out to be more well-liked than anticipated, attracting a large following and a number of writers contributing fresh forecasts and ideas in response to its unusual, thought-provoking, and even terrifying content. Other features, such as a blog and social networking, were later added. Since then, Future Timeline has continued to expand and transform into a global community of futurology aficionados.

Get rid of unused accounts with Killyouraccount

How many accounts have you created and then lost track? Be it to access a pdf on an obscure website or to download the mp3 version of a song, we have unused accounts littered across the webosphere that we do not access, but the spam messages on our main email account reminds me of our hasty decisions.

Killyouraccount is a one-stop solution to deleting these accounts. The website compiles delete instructions and makes account termination simple. It is a good way to take a break from the black mirror that is your smartphone for a night, and get deleting to put an end to those spam mails.

Streamline Netflix searches with Netflix-codes.com

Chill-time on Netflix should not be wasted endlessly scrolling through the list of offerings on the streaming platform. The process of reducing your options does not have to be as difficult, however, thanks to the best streaming sleuths on the internet. You can find more specialised genres using Netflix's secret codes than just the handful standard ones it lists on for viewers.

Netflix offers a variety of horror films, including teen screaming, zombie horror films, horror comedies, and more. Let's say you are looking for a romantic movie, but that is too straight a category to find what you need precisely. The categories can't tell you if this one is a fun, feel-good romance and the other one is an offbeat romance film with weirdness.

Netflix-codes The website offers you the opportunity to apply nuances to your search and has a comprehensive list of codes making the searching process simple and quick too. Next time you go on Netflix, just plug in the codes and settle in for some much-needed recreation.

Learn a new skill with Mixit.co

Why scroll through videos when you could be making your own?

The fantastic stock video clips, music tracks, sound effects, and video templates on Mixkit are all available for free. The website meticulously selects music, templates, and video clips from some of the most outstanding creators in the world and makes it all freely accessible.

With new video assets being added each week, the free library is expanding quickly! You'll always be able to download the ideal high-quality item for your project. Without attribution or registration, you are free to download as many films, audio, and templates as you require.

This website makes life easier for video content creators, especially for beginners. And it can be a great tool for learning a new skill.