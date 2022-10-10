BTRC shuts 331 betting sites

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 05:43 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) recently blocked 331 betting sites from Bangladesh's domestic network as part of regular surveillance by its "Digital Security Cell". 

Around 150 Google apps related to online gambling were reported to the authorities of the international technology company "Google".  The company, then, took down 14 apps from the Play Store and are taking necessary steps to shut down the rest.

At the same time, 27 Facebook links and 69 YouTube links were reported to be involved in the promotion of gambling websites and Google apps and training related to online gambling. Already 17 Facebook and 17 YouTube links have been shut down.

According to the rules of the app, cash, credit or credit/debit card are required to buy game chips. 

With the availability of credit or debit cards, many have turned to online gambling. 

Some criminal gangs are exploiting this opportunity to smuggle crores of taka out of the country.

