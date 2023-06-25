Fuad redefines Bangla Qawwali with Coke Studio Bangla’s 'Dewana'

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 12:06 pm

Fuad redefines Bangla Qawwali with Coke Studio Bangla’s &#039;Dewana&#039;

The second season of Coke Studio Bangla has dropped its eight-track - Dewana - just a few days before the beginning of the Eid holiday.

In light of the festive season, Coke Studio Bangla took Gani Pagol's folk song about devotion and fused it with funky modern tunes. 

"Dewana" is a Bangla Qawwali piece that was created by one of Bangladesh's most iconic music producers Fuad Almuqtadir, who changed the course of Bangladeshi contemporary music in the early 2000s. 

Earlier, Fuad spoke briefly with The Business Standard about his latest project, "Essentially, they wanted me to create a folk and funk fusion. I tried to do the best I could. This was a unique experience for me because I generally work alone and assign specific parts to other musicians."

Like the other tracks of Coke Studio Bangla, this episode also features an ensemble of talented musicians from the country. 

The song starts with the powerhouse vocal of Soumyadeep Sikdar, popularly known as Murshidabadi, who was first featured in Coke Studio Bangla's season 1. Later his ghazal-like vocals were fused with the duet of Tashfee and Shuchona Shely.

The song also features Ripon Kumar Sarkar. popularly known as Boga, Sunidhi Nayak, Rubayat Rehman and Jannatul Firdous Akbar. 

Even though the entire Coke Studio Bangla season was produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, this particular track was composed and produced by Fuad. 

In a live video, Arnob shared that when he thought about this particular piece he was certain that the producer had to be Fuad. 

The team beautifully stitched funky beats in the traditionally iconic song. Fuad once again showcased his magic in the Bangladeshi music scene that too in Coke studio Bangla's platform.

 

Coke Studio Bangla 2 / Fuad Almuqtadir / Dewana

