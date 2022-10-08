First teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros revealed

Splash

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:23 am

In the &#039;Super Mario Bros&#039; movie Chris Pratt will voice and Jack Black will voice Bowser. Photo: Collected
In the 'Super Mario Bros' movie Chris Pratt will voice and Jack Black will voice Bowser. Photo: Collected

Universal Pictures and Nintendo revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming The Super Mario Bros movie at New York Comic Con yesterday. The film has a full cast of voice actors, including Chris Pratt and Jack Black.

Many fans were concerned that Pratt might over-dramatise Mario's Italian accent, since the film was announced. The trailer reveals Mario's journey into the Mushroom Kingdom. After the trailer reveal, Jack discussed his role dressed in a flame-inspired wardrobe.

In addition to Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy will join as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. 

The Super Mario Bros movie was written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The film is produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo, and co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo.
 

