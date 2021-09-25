Chris Pratt to play Mario in upcoming ‘Super Mario Bros.’ animated film

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:18 am

Chris Pratt to play Mario in upcoming 'Super Mario Bros.' animated film

Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to hit theaters on 21 December 2022

Chris Patt. Photo: Collected
Chris Pratt will play Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film from Illumination Entertainment, according to Nintendo. 

Peach is voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi is voiced by Charlie Day, Bowser is voiced by Jack Black, Toad is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, and Donkey Kong is voiced by Seth Rogen. 

Charles Martinet, a long-time Mario voice actor, will make a number of cameo appearances in the film. 

The casting news was revealed during yesterday's Nintendo Direct, where the company revealed the first details about Universal's upcoming adaptation of the long-running video game series.

Super Mario Bros. is scheduled to hit theaters on 21 December 2022. The project was originally announced in 2018, with both Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto attached as producers.

Super Mario was turned into a live-action film in 1993, starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi. Despite being a critical and commercial failure at the time, the film has since gained a cult following as a unique adaptation and '90s artifact.

