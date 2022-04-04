'Extraction 2' wraps filming

Cris Hemsworth in Extraction 2. Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix's Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, wrapped its production today, according to director Sam Hargrave.

Hargrave posted a short video announcing the wrap of principal photography, and thanked the crew for their hard work in his Instagram.

Extraction 2 started shooting in November of last year, but not much is known about the plot of the sequel apart from what was shown in the film's teaser: a snowy action scene and a helicopter landing on a moving train.

Now that the film has wrapped up its production, fans can expect a confirmed release date and a look into the first trailer soon.