'Extraction 2' wraps filming
The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix’s Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, wrapped its production today
The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix's Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, wrapped its production today, according to director Sam Hargrave.
Hargrave posted a short video announcing the wrap of principal photography, and thanked the crew for their hard work in his Instagram.
Extraction 2 started shooting in November of last year, but not much is known about the plot of the sequel apart from what was shown in the film's teaser: a snowy action scene and a helicopter landing on a moving train.
Now that the film has wrapped up its production, fans can expect a confirmed release date and a look into the first trailer soon.