'Extraction 2' wraps filming

Splash

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

'Extraction 2' wraps filming

The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix’s Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, wrapped its production today

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 04:13 pm
Cris Hemsworth in Extraction 2. Photo: Collected
Cris Hemsworth in Extraction 2. Photo: Collected

The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix's Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, wrapped its production today, according to director Sam Hargrave.

Hargrave posted a short video announcing the wrap of principal photography, and thanked the crew for their hard work in his Instagram.

Extraction 2 started shooting in November of last year, but not much is known about the plot of the sequel apart from what was shown in the film's teaser: a snowy action scene and a helicopter landing on a moving train.

'Extraction 2' sends Chris Hemsworth from Bangladesh to Prague

Now that the film has wrapped up its production, fans can expect a confirmed release date and a look into the first trailer soon.

Extraction 2 / Chris Hemsworth / Extraction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

58m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

3h | Brands
HCCL has around 200 enlisted caregivers, of whom more than 100 are actively engaged. Photo: Courtesy

HCCL: A tech-driven home care solution for your loved elderly ones

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Note merged with S Series to become the default android 

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

Is Imran Khan going to face the music?

1h | Videos
Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

Sunflowers smiling on roads of Rajshahi

1h | Videos
How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

18h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online