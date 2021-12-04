'Extraction 2' sends Chris Hemsworth from Bangladesh to Prague

Glitz

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 01:05 pm

Related News

'Extraction 2' sends Chris Hemsworth from Bangladesh to Prague

The Netflix action flick is likely to follow a very different stylistic space from the first film as Chris Hemsworth shifts from Bangladesh to Prague

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Photo: Collected
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Photo: Collected

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has shared a sneak-peek from the first day of shooting of the "Extraction" sequel and unveiled a strikingly different setting. 

The Netflix action flick is likely to follow a very different stylistic space from the first film as Chris Hamsworth shifts from Bangladesh to Prague.

"Extraction 2" is expected to answer how Tyler Rake survived after the first film's terrific events. The sequel will also be an expansion of the story from the first film of the franchise and its drop jaw-dropping action.

Capturing himself and director Sam Hargraves on a moving train in Prague amidst chilling snow, Chris Hemsworth said on his Instagram video that the sequel will reveal Tyler's survival story and it has definitely captured the fans' attention.

"Two things are very different from the last film, 1, very very cold 2, I'm alive," said Chris Hamsworth in the short Instagram clip.

"Extraction 2" was supposed to be shot in Australia. However, due to Covid 19 restrictions, Netflix moved the production to Prague.

Though the filming of Extraction 2 has kicked off recently, Chris Hemsworth has been gearing up for the role with heavy workouts for the last few months.

Earlier, the actor shared his training video and revealed how he started following a specific diet and exercise regime for the film.

Extraction 2 is expected to be released in 2022. 

Chris Hemsworth will also be seen in "Thor: Love and Thunder" due to release in July 2022.

 

Top News

Chris Hemsworth / Extraction 2 / Extraction / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

3h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

23h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'