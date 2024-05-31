Eminem brings back Slim Shady in new single 'Houdini'

Splash

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 02:58 pm

Related News

Eminem brings back Slim Shady in new single 'Houdini'

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 02:58 pm
Eminem brings back Slim Shady in new single &#039;Houdini&#039;

Eminem has launched his 12th studio album rollout with the single 'Houdini.' It was released on 31 May on all music streaming platforms.

The track serves as the lead single for 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'. The 51-year-old rapper announced 'Houdini' earlier this week in a video featuring renowned magician David Blaine. In the clip, Eminem hinted at a potential retirement, stating, "Well for my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear."

The song opens with a call from Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, expressing doubts about the new album: "Hey Em, it's Paul. I was listening to the album… Good luck, you're on your own." The music video, a comic strip homage to "Without Me," features cameos from 50 Cent, Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Alchemist, with two versions of Eminem rapping.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The new album, expected to release this summer, marks his first since 2020's 'Music to Be Murdered By', which topped the Billboard 200. The album announcement followed Eminem's appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, with further details revealed by Dr Dre on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in March.

 

Eminem / Slim Shady / Houdini / Vevo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

7h | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

4h | Mode
Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

16h | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

19h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

18h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

17h | Videos