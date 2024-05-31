Eminem brings back Slim Shady in new single 'Houdini'

Eminem has launched his 12th studio album rollout with the single 'Houdini.' It was released on 31 May on all music streaming platforms.

The track serves as the lead single for 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'. The 51-year-old rapper announced 'Houdini' earlier this week in a video featuring renowned magician David Blaine. In the clip, Eminem hinted at a potential retirement, stating, "Well for my last trick, I'm gonna make my career disappear."

The song opens with a call from Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, expressing doubts about the new album: "Hey Em, it's Paul. I was listening to the album… Good luck, you're on your own." The music video, a comic strip homage to "Without Me," features cameos from 50 Cent, Pete Davidson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Alchemist, with two versions of Eminem rapping.

The new album, expected to release this summer, marks his first since 2020's 'Music to Be Murdered By', which topped the Billboard 200. The album announcement followed Eminem's appearance at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, with further details revealed by Dr Dre on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in March.