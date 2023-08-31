Ektaa Kapoor to be honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award

31 August, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 12:21 pm

Ektaa Kapoor will be the first Indian filmmaker to receive the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November.

Hindustan Times
Indian Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. Photo: Collected
Indian Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. Photo: Collected

Ektaa Kapoor will be honoured with the prestigious International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November for her contribution to the Indian showbiz industry.

Ektaa has produced some of the most well-known TV shows in the past, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to name a few.

Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement, "Ektaa R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India's foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honouring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award."

Ektaa's production house at Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is considered to be one of the largest content production houses across India, South Asia, South East Asia and the Middle East delivering Hindi and regional content. They have produced over 17,000 hours of television content. The company is one of the leading providers of television entertainment in India, producing television content for all major entertainment channels in the country.

Reacting on receiving this honour, Ektaa said, "Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it's a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life. Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level."

Ektaa also ranks among Fortune India's 50 most powerful women in Asia and the only woman from the Indian television market listed in Variety500 - an index of the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. Ektaa had recently stepped down from the position of the head of Alt Balaji, along with her mother Sobhaa Kapoor. Their most recent release is Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2.

