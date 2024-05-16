'Dune Prophecy' teaser released

'Dune Prophecy' teaser released

Photo: Screengrab from teaser
Photo: Screengrab from teaser

The highly anticipated trailer of the web series Dune: Prophecy was unveiled on Wednesday (15 May).

Drawing from the rich Dune universe crafted by Frank Herbert, particularly Sisterhood of Dune, the HBO series delves into the origin story of the Bene Gesserit.

As Emily Watson's Valya Harkonnen takes the spotlight, fans eagerly engaged in decoding the video.

The official description of the series sets the stage, "10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit." 

In the teaser, we see the origins of Bene Geserrit as they begin wielding their influence through the Imperium, led by Valya.

Dune: Prophecy will star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Variety reported that Tabu and Jihae will also appear in the series. The series, initially titled Dune: The Sisterhood, had multiple showrunner changes and went through a creative reset in 2023.

