Dads in the Park to perform in Indonesia alongside Slipknot, Trivium, Amon Amarth

Bangladeshi modern rock band Dads in the Park has been allotted a slot to perform in one of Asia's biggest rock and metal concerts, Hammersonic Festival. The duo from Dhaka will be sharing the stage with a few of the biggest names in the heavy music industry, such as Trivium, Amon Amarth and headliner Slipknot.

"This is a dream manifesting into reality. I grew up on Slipknot, Trivium, Story of the Year and Saosin. I daydreamed about Watching them live and I'm still in disbelief and incapable of believing that we are going to play on the same platform, with my heroes." said guitarist Tajwar.

The band partnered with local clothing brand Dacca, who agreed to be their costume designer for the show.

Dads in the Park has released six singles over the past four years. Their songs 'Lullaby' and 'Afeenolove' have gained mainstream popularity.