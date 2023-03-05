The Surrogate Band shares a stage with The Watson Brothers

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:23 am

Related News

The Surrogate Band shares a stage with The Watson Brothers

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 11:23 am
Shakib Chowdhury and The Surrogate Band vocalist Tasmia
Shakib Chowdhury and The Surrogate Band vocalist Tasmia

An unassuming audience was given a magnificent display of musicianship by The Surrogate Band on Friday on the rooftop of The Enchanted Hotel in Banani. Organised by TNR Lifestyles Ltd, an event management firm that promotes lifestyle trends targeted towards the youth, the event titled 'Illusion with The Surrogate Band' was a perfect weekend experience for the audience.

Members of the band are Neville, Tasmia, Gibran, Amit, Farsim and Bartman. The members switched their instruments multiple times across the event, showcasing their ability to handle an array of musical instruments.

"Some people say The Surrogate Band always play the same list of songs. But it's going to be different this evening," Tasmia declared. The song list that evening was greatly different from the band's previous performances. 

Notable songs among the performed list are 'Torn' by Natalia Bruglia, 'Exit Music' by Radiohead, 'Yellow' by Coldplay, 'Love song' by 311,'Come together' by The Beatles and many others. Guest performers sang Harry Styles and Angus and Julia Stones songs. The band performed 'With or Without You' by U2, a must-perform song for them. The whole crowd sang along. 

The Watson Brothers' Shakib Chowdhury and Arafat Kazi were among the audience as well. Towards the end of the show, Shakib was requested to come on stage and perform 'Comfortably Numb' by Pink Floyd. Following that, Arafat went on stage to play the drums behind Shakib as they performed two The Watson Brothers originals, 'Rang' and 'Protibad'. Nostalgia swept through the crowd with the last two performances.

"TNR is founded to redefine the lifestyle and entertainment in Bangladesh. 'TNR Illusion' is a product where we mostly work with music. It's an immersive musical journey with eye soothing visual treatment. I am thankful to The Surrogate Band for their brilliant performance and also thankful to everyone who visited. TNR Illusion will continue doing more shows and concerts!" said Trina Falgune, the founder and managing director of TNR.

Watson Brothers / Music / Music band

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

1h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

55m | TBS Face to Face
SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

17h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

20h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale