The Surrogate Band shares a stage with The Watson Brothers

An unassuming audience was given a magnificent display of musicianship by The Surrogate Band on Friday on the rooftop of The Enchanted Hotel in Banani. Organised by TNR Lifestyles Ltd, an event management firm that promotes lifestyle trends targeted towards the youth, the event titled 'Illusion with The Surrogate Band' was a perfect weekend experience for the audience.

Members of the band are Neville, Tasmia, Gibran, Amit, Farsim and Bartman. The members switched their instruments multiple times across the event, showcasing their ability to handle an array of musical instruments.

"Some people say The Surrogate Band always play the same list of songs. But it's going to be different this evening," Tasmia declared. The song list that evening was greatly different from the band's previous performances.

Notable songs among the performed list are 'Torn' by Natalia Bruglia, 'Exit Music' by Radiohead, 'Yellow' by Coldplay, 'Love song' by 311,'Come together' by The Beatles and many others. Guest performers sang Harry Styles and Angus and Julia Stones songs. The band performed 'With or Without You' by U2, a must-perform song for them. The whole crowd sang along.

The Watson Brothers' Shakib Chowdhury and Arafat Kazi were among the audience as well. Towards the end of the show, Shakib was requested to come on stage and perform 'Comfortably Numb' by Pink Floyd. Following that, Arafat went on stage to play the drums behind Shakib as they performed two The Watson Brothers originals, 'Rang' and 'Protibad'. Nostalgia swept through the crowd with the last two performances.

"TNR is founded to redefine the lifestyle and entertainment in Bangladesh. 'TNR Illusion' is a product where we mostly work with music. It's an immersive musical journey with eye soothing visual treatment. I am thankful to The Surrogate Band for their brilliant performance and also thankful to everyone who visited. TNR Illusion will continue doing more shows and concerts!" said Trina Falgune, the founder and managing director of TNR.