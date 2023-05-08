Dad’s in the Park to embark on first International tour

Ishmam Selim Chowdhury (front) and Tajwar Ul Islam (back) of Dads in the Park. Photo: Courtesy

Popular Bangladeshi band Dad's in the Park announced on Sunday (7 April) that they are all set to go on their first International tour. The announcement was made through the band's official Facebook page.

A popular American rock band Tiny Moving Parts decided to invite Dads in the Park as one of the supporting acts of the show.

The show titled "Tiny Moving Parts: Asia Round Two" will take place across six countries, namely Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Bangladesh.

"Three countries, four cities but only one dream and your love travels with us." the post read.

Recently they performed in Hammersonic Festival between March 18-19 in Indonesia. The festival is considered to be one of the biggest rock and metal festivals in Asia, this year Slipknot was the headliner.