Arbovirus releases new song 'Onubhuti'

Popular rock band Arbovirus have released their latest song "Onubhuti." They uploaded a lyrical music video of the song on their official Youtube page.

The band's previous vocalist left last year and the new release was voiced by their new singer Shahan Kamal Uday.

'Onubhuti' is the first release of their fourth full-length studio album 'Republic of Arbovirus.'

The song is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and other streaming platforms.