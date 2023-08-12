Krishnapaksha: Revitalising our roots for a newer world

It was a rain-soaked evening. The sun had just set and the grass had become greener. A sombering calm slowly enveloped the abode as the grassy little field inside TSC came to life with a chorus of music. Being a mixture of folk and other varieties of song, it was enough to soothe a soul after a hectic workday, at the very heart of the bustling city.

The group singing their hearts out without so much as a worry, was a band named 'Krishnapaksha.' Perhaps a bit lesser known to the larger public for being a big band with tons of music under their belt. But they make music that resonates with the hearts of many who listened.

Music brings people together, regardless of where they might belong or what their identity might be. On that evening, that very magic unfolded with utter magnificence. As they sang, making it lively with guitars and folk instruments, everyone already present, were left enchanted. It was so beguiling in fact, more people joined in to revel in the beautiful melodies.

"Music brought all of us at Krishnapaksha together. Normally, one would think that each member of a band has one specific role to play and they seldom venture outside of that role. We are a bit different. When a song is written, every member of our team pitches in. That's what I believe is different about us and is the unifying factor. We think alike, we see things similar to each other and we word things complimenting each other", said a very nostalgic Yeasir Arafat Rubel, the lyricist and instrumentalist (Banjo and Mandolin) for Krishnapaksha.

"Krishnapaksha is more like a journey than just a band. We intend to keep it alive through the music and the messages that lie within. What we are doing here is more than just making music. We are trying to create a legacy through folk songs, with lyrics that resonate with the city and our roots," Rubel expressed with enthusiasm.

The evening deepened and the music slowly came to an end. It was a tiring day for most so it was time for some to leave. The sudden absence of the music and the soiree felt as if some colour had gone missing from a very vibrant palette. But the dive into the visions and ideologies of 'Krishnapaksha' continued.

While talking about their philosophies, Rubel said, "Our ideologies are driven by how and what we see in this city, our lives and among the youth around us. The goal of our band is to preserve the culture we have deriving from these ideologies. Music is a power itself and through Krishnapaksha we want to explore the roots of our culture and then revitalise them from one generation to other."

The band gained major traction in the country through their song 'Chander Gari'. The song boasts 4.1 million views on YouTube and continues to get them the attention they deserve. Gaining an audience for their music is of course a goal for them but it is not the most important as they put it. Yet they truly deserve a greater audience for the music they produce. They have also released a new song named 'Bhanga Cycle' a few days ago.

"The process of art is slow. Its effect is never instantaneous. We like to think of our band as a new world of Bangla music. Because we do not follow the norm which has been set for our music in the modern era. We stick with folk music which is embedded in the very root of our culture and we explore the music which is at risk of being lost in time. We are revitalising our roots to the new world as we know it. We want to make new music but at the same time we want to preserve our traditions and roots", added Tareq Hossain, the bassist and band manager of Krishnapaksha.

The most beautiful thing about their music is not just how magical they are but also how their lyrics are capable of making people dream. 'Bhanga Cycle' for instance has lyrics that poetically paints a picture of pursuing one's dream. There can be obstacles, there can be hardships, but even through those it is possible to reach the heights one aims for. According to the band members, this is all they could have asked for. To inspire people and to keep their dreams alive, wherever they may be.

"We try to portray the little moments and the little things in life. People listening to what we write and giving melody to is all we want. And we will keep making music for everyone like we have so far depicting the life they all experience," Tareq said.

"Of course there are obstacles thrown in our way as well. We do not get paid for the music we make. Art cannot be free all the time and financial stability is necessary to keep making new music. We have faced hardships because of the lack of it and I would urge everyone to build a structure where musicians are duly paid for their creations", added Tareq with hope.

'Krishnapaksha' is a band that many haven't heard of yet. But that cannot dismiss their talent and their prominence as musicians. If anything, the band is contributing greatly towards keeping our cultures and traditions alive.