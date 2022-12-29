Crime-thriller 'Opolap' to release in February on 'Deepto Play'

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 10:32 am

Domestic OTT platform 'Deepto Play' started its journey quite recently. The channel is now promoting itself by developing and producing fresher, and regular content. In light of this, the crime thriller 'Opolap' will be released by 'Deepto Play' in February of next year. 

Nazim Ud Daula wrote the screenplay for Opolap, and Mohammad Ali Munna served as its director. Actors including Imtiaz Barshan, Ziaul Roshan, Nipun Akter, and Priyanti Urbi played a variety of roles in the web film.

"Opolap is predominantly a family crime thriller. Just like a fruit bug ruins a tasty fruit, doubt transforms love into hatred. Our sublime target is for the audience to comprehend the horrors of doubt and skepticism through this transformative process", said the director.

The plot of Opolap revolves around the arrest of psychiatrist Aurko Rahman on charges of killing his wife. Aurko admits to the crime and the case is taken to court. However, Aurko's personal secretary Barsha is adamant that the psychiatrist did not kill his wife, and so she seeks advice from Aurko's old acquaintance Saif Hasan, a DB officer at the moment.

