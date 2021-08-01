Deepto TV drama ‘Masrafe Junior’ to complete double century

Drama serial 'Masrafe Junior' which started its journey last year in November is all set to touch the milestone of its 200th episode on 2 August.

The heartwarming story of two siblings and their passion for cricket will reach its double century episode on Deepto TV at 8.30pm, read a press release.

Produced by Sajjad Sumon and written by Asfidul Haque, the drama centers around two siblings, Monda and Moni. Monda is passionate about cricket while Moni supports him wholeheartedly.

Monda loves to play cricket and his sister Moni dreams of seeing him on television just like Mashrafe.

One day Monda disappears and in order to search for him, Moni comes to Dhaka. Moni's life changes when she steps into her brother's shoe and starts to shine with her bowling style.

Ultimately Moni manages to find her brother who had by then lost his memories and calls himself by the name Manik.

Will Moni be able to regain her brother's old memories? Will her newfound dream of becoming a cricketer be fulfilled? The audience will get the answer to these questions soon in the upcoming episodes of the drama serial.

The drama stars Shatabdi Wadud, Golam Farida Chhanda, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Runa Khan, Anindo, Hamim, and others in prominent roles.