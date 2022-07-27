‘Agun Pakhi’ adaptation to debut on Deepto TV
The plot of the drama is centred around the era of British rule in the Indian subcontinent
A new serial 'Agun Pakhi' based on Ekushey Padak winning novelist Hasan Azizul Huq's book of the same name, is slated to air on Deepto TV every day at 7:30 PM, starting 1 August.
The plot of the drama is centred around the era of British rule in the Indian subcontinent. The story revolves around Amena, a little girl who loses her mother and takes care of her younger brother after her demise. Her father brings home a step-mother eventually, which only escalates the tension in her life. The Bildungsroman drama follows Amina's journey of growing into a confident adult who steels herself to fight for the Independence of her country despite the disapproval of her husband and family.
Directed by Parvez Amin, the drama features an ensemble cast including Shahiduzzaman Selim, Intekhab Dinar, Golam Farida Chanda, Shampa Reza, Azad Abul Kalam, among others.