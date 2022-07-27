‘Agun Pakhi’ adaptation to debut on Deepto TV

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 11:33 am

The plot of the drama is centred around the era of British rule in the Indian subcontinent

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A new serial 'Agun Pakhi' based on Ekushey Padak winning novelist Hasan Azizul Huq's book of the same name, is slated to air on Deepto TV every day at 7:30 PM, starting 1 August.

The plot of the drama is centred around the era of British rule in the Indian subcontinent. The story revolves around Amena, a little girl who loses her mother and takes care of her younger brother after her demise. Her father brings home a step-mother eventually, which only escalates the tension in her life. The Bildungsroman drama follows Amina's journey of growing into a confident adult who steels herself to fight for the Independence of her country despite the disapproval of her husband and family.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Directed by Parvez Amin, the drama features an ensemble cast including Shahiduzzaman Selim, Intekhab Dinar, Golam Farida Chanda, Shampa Reza, Azad Abul Kalam, among others.

 

