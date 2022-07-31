Chris Rock jokes about infamous Oscar slap after Will Smith’s apology video

American Comedian Chris Rock has subtly mentioned about the infamous Oscar slap on his first comedy show after Will Smith posted a six-minute-long video to show how "deeply remorseful" he is for slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards in March.

Addressing Will Smith as "Suge Smith," Chris Rock, during his show in Atlanta on Friday night for his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour", said "Everybody is trying to be a f*ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith. I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Rock later quipped, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Will Smith's Smith's latest apology video opens with the text, "Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Smith said he is "deeply remorseful" about his action

At the Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's nearly cropped hair, who suffers from alopecia. The incident made headlines around the world and tainted Will Smith's image.