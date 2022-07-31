Chris Rock jokes about infamous Oscar slap after Will Smith’s apology video

Splash

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 12:46 pm

Related News

Chris Rock jokes about infamous Oscar slap after Will Smith’s apology video

Addressing Will Smith as “Suge Smith,” Chris Rock, during his show in Atlanta on Friday night for his “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour”, said "Everybody is trying to be a f*ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith. I went to work the next day, I got kids"

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 12:46 pm
Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith. Photo: Collected
Chris Rock Jokes About Being Slapped By Will Smith. Photo: Collected

American Comedian Chris Rock has subtly mentioned about the infamous Oscar slap on his first comedy show after Will Smith posted a six-minute-long video to show how "deeply remorseful" he is for slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards in March.

Addressing Will Smith as "Suge Smith," Chris Rock, during his show in Atlanta on Friday night for his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour", said "Everybody is trying to be a f*ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims," Rock said. "Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith. I went to work the next day, I got kids."

Rock later quipped, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Will Smith's Smith's latest apology video opens with the text, "Over the last few months, I've been doing a lot of thinking and personal work. You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer."

Smith said he is "deeply remorseful" about his action

Will Smith, in new video, says he is 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

At the Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's nearly cropped hair,   who suffers from alopecia. The incident made headlines around the world and tainted Will Smith's image. 

Chris Rock / Will Smith

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania