Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years

Warner Bros Discovery has shut down the Cartoon Network website, redirecting users to the Max streaming service instead. Visitors to CartoonNetwork.com will now encounter a page promoting Max, with a pop-up reminder that access to Cartoon Network's content requires a Max subscription.

The network's linear TV channel will continue operating as usual.

A spokesperson told Variety that the decision aligns with the company's strategy to focus on where consumer engagement is highest, particularly through social media and Max. The closure of the website, which has been a hub for younger audiences and gamers for years, came without prior warning. However, some international versions of the site remain accessible.

This move follows the announcement of Boomerang's shutdown on 30 September, as Warner Bros Discovery explores splitting its business. The company also recently canceled several projects, including 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt', amidst broader cost-cutting measures.

