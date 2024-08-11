Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years

Splash

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:59 am

Related News

Cartoon Network website shuts down after 26 years

TBS Report
11 August, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 11:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Warner Bros Discovery has shut down the Cartoon Network website, redirecting users to the Max streaming service instead. Visitors to CartoonNetwork.com will now encounter a page promoting Max, with a pop-up reminder that access to Cartoon Network's content requires a Max subscription.

The network's linear TV channel will continue operating as usual. 

A spokesperson told Variety that the decision aligns with the company's strategy to focus on where consumer engagement is highest, particularly through social media and Max. The closure of the website, which has been a hub for younger audiences and gamers for years, came without prior warning. However, some international versions of the site remain accessible. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This move follows the announcement of Boomerang's shutdown on 30 September, as Warner Bros Discovery explores splitting its business. The company also recently canceled several projects, including 'Batgirl' and 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt', amidst broader cost-cutting measures.
 

Cartoon Network / Cartoon Network website

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

4h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

5h | Panorama
Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

46m | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

2h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

16h | Videos
Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

Spain beat hosts France in eight-goal Olympic football final

15h | Videos